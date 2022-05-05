Get 12 games for just £9 with the latest Humble Bundle

Humble Bundle has become a key place for the PC gaming community over the years thanks to it's large selection of games on sale, the great value bundles they offer, and their work with various charities.

If you've been looking for new games to play but are on a budget, then the latest Humble Bundle offers some amazing value and a variety of games with it.

For just £9.19 you can get 12 games which include We Happy Few, Super Meat Boy, and Pine, and you'll be supporting the charity JDRF who are the leading global organization funding type 1 diabetes (T1D) research. You have to pay £9.19 to get the games, and £3.21 of that will go to JDRF. You can offer to pay as much as you like and more will go to charity, if you pay £30 for example then £10.50 will go to JDRF.

Game Over, T1D Bundle- From £9.19 at Humble

Normally, the total cost for the games in this bundle is as much as £223, so getting them for under a tenner is a real steal. Here's some information on three of the games in the bundle:

We Happy Few is set in a retrofuturistic 1960's England where a city ravaged by war is rebuilt by delusionally happy people. You have to unveil its history and work out why its residents came to be so eerily happy.

There's also Super Meat Boy and the sequel Super Meat Boy Forever, both are really hard platforming games where you play as an animated cube of meat who must leap between walls and jump over bizz saws. Hundreds of levels and epic boss fights at the end make this tough as nails game really rewarding for those who conquer its challenges.

One game also included in the bundle is The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners, which you will need a VR headset to play. Even if you only play two or three of the games in this bundle you'll still have gotten good value for money and donated to charity in the process so get it while it's still there!

