Age of Empires 2 and 4 coming to Xbox consoles and xCloud next year

In a flurry of Age of Empires news announced during the series' 25th anniversary livestream today, Microsoft revealed Age of Empires 2 and 4 are heading to Xbox consoles next year, and that an Age of Mythology Definitive Edition is in the works for PC.

Whispers of an Xbox appearance for Age of Empires 2: Definitive Edition first emerged earlier today, after a new console listing was spotted on the PEGI ratings database. However, it didn't take long for Microsoft to make it official, confirming that both it and Age of Empires 4 are heading to Xbox and xCloud in 2023.

More specifically, Age of Empires 2: Definitive Edition comes to Xbox on 31st January, while Age of Empires 4 is expected to arrive "later in the year".

Watch on YouTube Age of Empires is Coming to Xbox Consoles.

"Our team has been listening to you when you've been asking us to bring these globally beloved RTS titles to Xbox," Age of Empires developer World's Edge wrote in a blog post accompanying the news. "The team has been working hard to bring an experience that not only feels great using a controller, but also teaches players how to play on Xbox."

To that end, Age of Empires 2 and 4 on Xbox will include a new tutorial designed specifically for controller input, a new user experience, and a new game AI intended to make resource management "efficient and intuitive". Additionally, there's keyboard and mouse support, as well as optional crossplay between Xbox and PC.

Watch on YouTube Age of Mythology: Retold – Announce Trailer.

As for the newly announced Definitive Edition of fantasy themed RTS spin-off Age of Mythology - which Microsoft is calling Age of Mythology Retold - it'll feature the likes of updated graphics and gameplay when it eventually arrives on PC.

You'll find a little more Age of Empires news - including very early word of a new Age of Empires mobile game for iOS and Android - in Microsoft's livestream recap.