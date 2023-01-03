If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Microsoft confirms Xbox Game Pass loses five games, including Danganronpa, in January

Havoc ensues.
News by Wesley Yin-Poole Deputy Editorial Director
Published on
Xbox Game Pass Jan 2022
Microsoft

Microsoft has confirmed five games are set to leave Xbox Game Pass in the next two weeks (by 15th January 2023).

The list includes popular high school murder adventure Danganronpa: Trigger Happy Havoc Anniversary Edition, and Dotemu's Windjammers 2, which Martin enjoyed very much.

Here's the list:

  • The Anacrusis (Game Preview)
  • Danganronpa: Trigger Happy Havoc Anniversary Edition
  • Nobody Saves the World
  • Pupperazzi
  • Windjammers 2

As always with games that leave Game Pass, to keep playing you need to buy the title. Game Pass subs get 20 percent off.

Microsoft has yet to detail Game Pass additions for January.

Comments
