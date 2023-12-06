If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Nobody Saves The World, The Gunk headline December Humble Bundle

The wand-er years

Screenshot from Nobody Saves the World showing a barnacle crusted whale rising from the waster with an open mouth
Image credit: DrinkBox Studios
Victoria Kennedy avatar
News by Victoria Kennedy News Reporter
Published on

Humble Bundle has announced the games available in its monthly Humble Choice subscription for December.

Every month, the team at Humble selects a collection of PC games for its members to keep forever. In addition, members get 20 percent off the vast collection of games in the Humble Store. Its a nice little deal, really.

This month, the bundle building team has grouped another eight games together for its subscribers. These are: ELEX 2, Expeditions: Rome, Midnight Fight Express, Nobody Saves the World, The Gunk, The Pale Beyond, Last Call BBS, From Space.

Here is a trailer for Nobody Save the World to whet your appetite.

Meanwhile, five percent of Choice membership this month will help support Code.org. This is a nonprofit that is "dedicated to ensuring that every student in every school can learn computer science as part of [its] core K-12 education". You can read more about what they do here.

As for those games, I would personally recommend indie action RPG Nobody Saves the World and alien infested space caper The Gunk. And, as it turns out, so would our Donlan.

In Eurogamer's review of The Gunk, he described it as an "elegant and thoughtful game" that has a "moral and ethical sweetness to it from the off".

Meanwhile, when reviewing Nobody Saves the World last year, he called this release a "shape-shifting treat".

A little look at the Humble Choice games for December
A little look at the Humble Choice games for December. | Image credit: Humble

You can check out this month's full collection via Humble here. Has anything taken your fancy?

From Assassin's Creed to Zoo Tycoon, we welcome all gamers

Eurogamer welcomes videogamers of all types, so sign in and join our community!

In this article
Follow a topic and we'll email you when we write an article about it.

Nobody Saves the World

Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC

The Gunk

Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC

Related topics
Action Adventure DrinkBox Studios Hack & Slash Image & Form Indie PC Platformer RPG Thunderful Publishing Xbox One
See 1 more Xbox Series X/S
About the Author
Victoria Kennedy avatar

Victoria Kennedy

News Reporter

Victoria developed a deep love for video games watching her brothers barrel their way through Goldeneye 007. She will unashamedly spout forth all sorts of niche Zelda lore to anyone who will listen (and even at times to those who won't), and makes the best pancakes you have ever seen.

Comments