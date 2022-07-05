Ubisoft developers working to save Anno 2070, despite Ubisoft server shutdown

Ubisoft recently announced it would pull the plug on a number of its older games, stopping online and multiplayer support. Titles affected by this move include Anno 2070, Far Cry 3, Ghost Recon Future Soldier, and Assassin's Creed 2.

However, the powers that be at Ubisoft Mainz, developer of Anno 2070 are not going to let this hinder their game. Oh no sir.

Watch on YouTube Anno 2070 - Time to create our future.

The team behind the city-building and economic simulation game will now "dedicate some of [its] development resources to work on upgrading Anno 2070's aged online services infrastructure to a new system".

This is in a bid to ensure Anno 2070's online "features can continue to be used past the mentioned date [1st September]".

That being said, the team has stressed it can't guarantee it will be "able to successfully upgrade/replace the old services as [it'd] like to." All the same, it is a pretty nice move from the developers who clearly have their community's best interests at heart.

Ubisoft previously stated the reason it decided to close these online services was to enable it to focus "resources on delivering great experiences for players who are playing newer or more popular titles".