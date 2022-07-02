Ubisoft plans to shut down multiplayer and online features for 15 "older games"

Ubisoft has confirmed it's shortly pulling the plug on a number of its games, including Anno 2070, Far Cry 3, Ghost Recon Future Soldier, and Assassin's Creed 2.

Most of the games included on the list are getting on a bit, but three-year-old VR game Space Junkies is also getting pulled, and as its a "multiplayer-only title", you will be "unable to play the game going forward".

Whilst the singleplayer features for these games will mostly be unaffected, multiplayer modes or online features may be unavailable after 1st September, along with the ability to buy DLC.

In some instances, such as Ghost Recon Future Soldier, you'll only be able to play the singleplayer campaign offline, and you won't be able to link - or unlock goodies - via your Ubisoft account.

Here's the full list, although in the case of Assassin's Creed 3 and Far Cry 3, only the original games are affected; your remaster should continue to work as usual:

Anno 2070

Assassin’s Creed 2

Assassin’s Creed 3

Assassin’s Creed Brotherhood

Assassin’s Creed Liberation HD

Assassin’s Creed Revelations

Driver San Francisco

Far Cry 3

Ghost Recon Future Soldier

Prince of Persia: The Forgotten Sands

Rayman Legends

Silent Hunter 5

Space Junkies

Splinter Cell: Blacklist

ZombiU

"Closing the online services for some older games allows us to focus our resources on delivering great experiences for players who are playing newer or more popular titles," Ubisoft explained in a blog post. "To help us achieve this, a number of older titles will be added to our list of decommissioned online services."

Ubisoft is using its games to help make players aware of the impacts of climate change. Playing for the Planet, an UN-led initiative which seeks to use games to "inspire young people to learn and act in support of the environment", includes both Riders Republic and Skull & Bones in its list of games that include in-game events that will raise awareness about climate change.

"Like our current societal challenges, changes need to be collaborative, raise awareness, and encourage others to learn of and consider additional ecological causes that need attention," the publisher said.