Ubisoft plans to shut down multiplayer and online features for 15 "older games"In most cases, singleplayer campaigns remain unaffected.
Ubisoft has confirmed it's shortly pulling the plug on a number of its games, including Anno 2070, Far Cry 3, Ghost Recon Future Soldier, and Assassin's Creed 2.
Most of the games included on the list are getting on a bit, but three-year-old VR game Space Junkies is also getting pulled, and as its a "multiplayer-only title", you will be "unable to play the game going forward".
Whilst the singleplayer features for these games will mostly be unaffected, multiplayer modes or online features may be unavailable after 1st September, along with the ability to buy DLC.
In some instances, such as Ghost Recon Future Soldier, you'll only be able to play the singleplayer campaign offline, and you won't be able to link - or unlock goodies - via your Ubisoft account.
Here's the full list, although in the case of Assassin's Creed 3 and Far Cry 3, only the original games are affected; your remaster should continue to work as usual:
- Anno 2070
- Assassin’s Creed 2
- Assassin’s Creed 3
- Assassin’s Creed Brotherhood
- Assassin’s Creed Liberation HD
- Assassin’s Creed Revelations
- Driver San Francisco
- Far Cry 3
- Ghost Recon Future Soldier
- Prince of Persia: The Forgotten Sands
- Rayman Legends
- Silent Hunter 5
- Space Junkies
- Splinter Cell: Blacklist
- ZombiU
"Closing the online services for some older games allows us to focus our resources on delivering great experiences for players who are playing newer or more popular titles," Ubisoft explained in a blog post. "To help us achieve this, a number of older titles will be added to our list of decommissioned online services."
