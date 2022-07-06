If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Ubisoft announces Tom Clancy's The Division Resurgence

But...
Tom Phillips avatar
News by Tom Phillips
Ubisoft has announced Tom Clancy's The Division Resurgence, a new free-to-play entry in its looter shooter series for smartphones due for a full launch in 2023.

Like its bigger console and PC brothers, Resurgence will be a third-person shooter RPG set in an open world, with a fresh story campaign which will offer a "new perspective on key story events".

Once again you play as an agent allied to the Strategic Homeland Division in a post-crisis America, following a deadly virus outbreak and the collapse of the government. Topical!

The Division Resurgence official reveal trailer.

A press release for Resurgence mentions both solo and co-op play in a variety of PVE activities.

Before the full launch of Resurgence next year, a closed alpha version of the game will be made available which you can register now to try.

The Division 2: Resurgence screenshot.
The Division 2: Resurgence screenshot.

Earlier today, Ubisoft confirmed The Division 2 would get a fifth year of new content and support through 2023. At the same time, it also noted a mobile spin-off was on the way - and here it is.

Additionally, Ubisoft also has yet another game in The Division franchise in the works. Heartland will be a free-to-play entry in the series for consoles and PC, though we're yet to hear when it will actually arrive. Perhaps we'll find out more in September's just-announced Ubisoft Forward event?

