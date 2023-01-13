If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Steam users upset at lack of The Division 2 Achievements

Game released on the platform yesterday.

Ed Nightingale avatar
News by Ed Nightingale Deputy News Editor
Published on
The Division 2

Tom Clancy's The Division 2 is now available on Steam, but the user response has been mixed.

Ubisoft has been gradually releasing many of its games on Steam, including Assassin's Creed Valhalla back in November. However, players were disappointed at that game's lack of Steam Achievements.

The Division 2 arrived on Steam on 12th January, but similarly does not include Steam Achievements resulting in a backlash from fans.

Watch on YouTube
The Division 2: Next-Gen Runs at 60FPS - But What's Up With PS5 Visuals?

That's on top of complaints of frequent crashing. "Tom Crashes The No Achievements 2," surmised one user in a review.

"Ubisoft, if you can't be bothered to implement basic Steam features into your game and instead release a lazy shortcut to your garbage launcher, don't bother coming back. Also this game crashes more often than Warzone and that's saying something," reads another review.

Despite being available through Steam, the game runs through Ubisoft's own Ubisoft Connect launcher, meaning Achievements run through that system and not on Steam.

"As there has been a lot of speculation - just to officially confirm. Steam Achievements are not supported for this title," said Ubisoft on Assassin's Creed Valhalla at the end of last year.

It's been a bad week for Ubisoft overall, following the news three of its unannounced titles have been cancelled and forthcoming pirate-em-up Skull and Bones has been delayed once more.

Its share price plummeted as a result.

Become a Eurogamer subscriber and get your first month for £1

Get your first month for £1 (normally £3.99) when you buy a Standard Eurogamer subscription. Enjoy ad-free browsing, merch discounts, our monthly letter from the editor, and show your support with a supporter-exclusive comment flair!

Support us View supporter archive
Tagged With
Subscribe to the Eurogamer.net Daily newsletter

Get the day's most talked about stories straight to your inbox.

About the Author
Ed Nightingale avatar

Ed Nightingale

Deputy News Editor

Ed has an interest in streaming, people and communities, and giving a voice to marginalised people.

Comments
Eurogamer.net logo

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Explore our store
Eurogamer.net Merch