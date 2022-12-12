If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Ubisoft confirms Assassin's Creed Valhalla won't get Steam Achievements

On Connect only.
Ed Nightingale avatar
News by Ed Nightingale Deputy News Editor
Published on
Eivor on a ship in Assassin's Creed Valhalla

Ubisoft has confirmed that Assassin's Creed Valhalla won't be getting Achievements on Steam.

The latest in its long-running series arrived on Steam on 6th December, over two years after its console release.

However, many Steam players have complained at the lack of Achievements - what many believe to be a key feature of Steam.

Watch on YouTube
Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: The Forgotten Saga

"Thanks for bringing this game to Steam but please utilise the features, it would be awesome if you could add some Steam Achievements," reads a post from the Steam community.

Ubisoft has responded to the thread: "As there has been a lot of speculation - just to officially confirm. Steam Achievements are not supported for this title."

Instead, Achievements run through Ubisoft Connect.

"Apologies for any disappointment caused by this and we hope you can still enjoy the game."

Fans are especially disappointed as previous games in the series on Steam include Achievements.

Assassin's Creed Valhalla has received negative reviews on Steam, leading to a "mixed" response from players.

"No achievements, had to refund. You can't make checklist simulator games and be surprised when people ask for the pen and paper to actually check off a list," wrote one player wishing to "fulfil its completionist-oriented game design goal".

Another simply wrote: "Add achievements. Lazy sods."

Assassin's Creed Valhalla also received a free epilogue on 6th December to round off its story.

Become a Eurogamer subscriber and get your first month for £1

Get your first month for £1 (normally £3.99) when you buy a Standard Eurogamer subscription. Enjoy ad-free browsing, merch discounts, our monthly letter from the editor, and show your support with a supporter-exclusive comment flair!

Support us View supporter archive
Tagged With
Subscribe to the Eurogamer.net Daily newsletter

Get the day's most talked about stories straight to your inbox.

About the Author
Ed Nightingale avatar

Ed Nightingale

Deputy News Editor

Ed has an interest in streaming, people and communities, and giving a voice to marginalised people.

Comments
Eurogamer.net logo

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Explore our store
Eurogamer.net Merch