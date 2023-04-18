If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Ubisoft sharing "future of The Division franchise" in livestream this week

Heartland and Resurgence to feature.

The Division 2
Ubisoft
Published on

Ubisoft is giving The Division fans a glimpse of the series' future (plus a recap of its present and past) during a newly announced livestream airing this Thursday, 20th April.

Proceedings are set to commence at 7pm BST/8pm CEST/11am PDT this Thursday via Twitch and YouTube, with Ubisoft promising news on three of its The Division games.

Up first is the still-popular The Division 2, which will share more on its upcoming rogue-like-inspired Descent mode, alongside details of its Year 5 plans. Ubisoft, you might recall, confirmed a fifth year of content would be happening last July.

Watch on YouTube
Little has been seen of The Division Heartland since its fleeting appearance last year.

Elsewhere in Thursday's showcase, free-to-play The Division spin-off Heartland - which has only been seen fleetingly since its announcement for PC and consoles back in 2021 - will get a new "gameplay preview", while upcoming free-to-play mobile offering The Division Resurgence will appear in the form of a "project update".

Ubisoft recently confirmed it'll be showing more of its future titles in a Ubisoft Forward Live stream on 12th June. The event will take place alongside a number of other notable showcases over the course of the week now vacated by the cancelled E3 2023.

