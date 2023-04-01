If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

The Division 2 players who "circumvent game mechanics to gain excessive XP" will be banned, warns Ubisoft

"Repeat offenders will be banned permanently."

Vikki Blake avatar
News by Vikki Blake Contributor
Published on
The Division 2
Ubisoft

Ubisoft is gunning for The Division 2 players who are "circumventing game mechanics" to rack up "an excessive amount".

In a statement shared across the shooter's social media channels, the development team warned that it was "monitoring" the issue and players who "make use of these exploits" will receive a temporary ban, whilst repeat offenders will be banned permanently.

Let's Play The Division 2 - YOU'LL PAY FOR WHAT YOU DID TO THOSE DOGGOS!

"We have seen players circumvent game mechanics and systems in order to gain an excessive amount of XP in a short amount of time," the team explained in the brief statement.

"This is resulting in high latency on our servers and thereby making the game unstable and unenjoyable.

"We are monitoring this behaviour and players that make use of these exploits will receive a temporary ban (14 days) from the game on first offence," it concludes. "Repeat offenders will be banned permanently."

The Division 2 Season 11: Reign of Fire kicked off 28th February. It followed a tough period for the looter shooter, which finally launched on Steam in January - four years after it came out.

In early February, Ubisoft announced it had delayed the planned 7th February launch of Season 11 due to a localisation issue.

You're not signed in!

Create your ReedPop ID & unlock community features and much, much more!

Create account
Tagged With
Subscribe to the Eurogamer.net Daily newsletter

Get the day's most talked about stories straight to your inbox.

About the Author
Vikki Blake avatar

Vikki Blake

Contributor

When​ ​her friends​ ​were falling in love with soap stars, Vikki was falling in love with​ ​video games. She's a survival horror survivalist​ ​with a penchant for​ ​Yorkshire Tea, men dressed up as doctors and sweary words. She struggles to juggle a fair-to-middling Destiny/Halo addiction​ ​and her kill/death ratio is terrible.

Comments
Eurogamer.net logo

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Explore our store
Eurogamer.net Merch