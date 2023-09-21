Ubisoft quietly confirms it's working on The Division 3

Ubisoft sure does love a sequel, and it's now confirmed - in just about as understated a fashion as is possible - that it's got another one in the works, this time in the form of The Division 3.

News of The Division 3's existence comes not via a flashy announcement trailer or Ubisoft CEO Yves Guillemot bellowing the news through a megaphone while sat astride a glitter cannon, but instead tucked away in a press release announcing something else entirely.

Specifically, Ubisoft today disseminated a press release among news outlets announcing that Julian Gerighty - the creative director of next year's eagerly anticipated Star Wars Outlaws - has been appointed new executive producer of its Tom Clancy's The Division brand.

Tom Clancy's The Division 2, the most recent mainline series entry, launched in 2019. Hopefully, Ubisoft will call the sequel Tom Clancy's Tom Clancy's The Division 2 2.

It then added, almost as an afterthought, that this would include The Division 3, now in development at series regulars Massive Entertainment, which is currently said to be "actively building a team for the game". That does, of course, suggest we're still in the very early stages of its creation - not really surprising given Massive is tied up with Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora and Star Wars Outlaws right now - so it may be some time before we hear more.

News that a third mainline Division game is happening isn't all that surprising either, seeing as both The Division and its sequel have managed to shift over 10m copies each for Ubisoft. The company has, however, seemingly had some trouble getting its free-to-play The Division spin-off, Heartland, out the door. Footage of the game first leaked back in May 2021, when it was expected to arrive sometime before the end of 2022. Two and a half year on, it's still yet to release, with Ubisoft having announced a further round of player testing over the summer.