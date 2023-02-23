If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

The Division 2 Season 11: Reign of Fire gets new release date following delays

Lit.

Wesley Yin-Poole avatar
News by Wesley Yin-Poole Deputy Editorial Director
Published on
The Division 2
Ubisoft

The Division 2 Season 11: Reign of Fire kicks off 28th February, Ubisoft has announced.

The news comes after a tough period for the looter shooter, which finally launched on Steam in January - four years after it came out.

In early February, Ubisoft announced it had delayed the planned 7th February launch of Season 11 due to a localisation issue.

Watch on YouTube
Newscast: How do you feel about Switch in 2023, following the Nintendo Direct?

Then, on 9th February, Ubisoft admitted that in creating a fix for this localisation issue, it caused an error that brought down The Division 2 build generation. This meant the development team couldn't update the game at all until the system was rebuilt.

Ubisoft couldn't even extend activities from the previous season while it sorted all this out.

It seems Ubisoft has now ironed out the kinks, and feels confident enough in the stability of the game to issue a new release date for Season 11.

A Twitch livestream event has been set for the day before, on 27th February 27. During this, Ubisoft will run through all the new gubbins on offer.

On Steam, The Division 2 still has a mixed user review rating, with most complaints revolving around crashes.

You're not signed in!

Create your ReedPop ID & unlock community features and much, much more!

Create account
Tagged With
Subscribe to the Eurogamer.net Daily newsletter

Get the day's most talked about stories straight to your inbox.

About the Author
Wesley Yin-Poole avatar

Wesley Yin-Poole

Deputy Editorial Director

Wesley is deputy editorial director of ReedPop. He likes news, interviews, and more news. He also likes Street Fighter more than anyone can get him to shut up about it.

Comments
Eurogamer.net logo

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Explore our store
Eurogamer.net Merch