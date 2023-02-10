If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

The Division 2 fix broke the game so hard Ubisoft can't update it

Downed tools.

The Division 2
Ubisoft

Ubisoft is having some serious issues with The Division 2 at the moment.

Last week, Ubisoft announced it had delayed the planned 7th February launch of Season 11: Reign of Fire due to a localisation issue.

Then, in a tweet published yesterday, Ubisoft admitted that in creating a fix for this problem, it caused an error that brought down the game's build generation. This means the development team cannot update the game at all until the system is rebuilt.

Ubisoft can't even extend activities from the previous season while it sorts all this out. Why? Because it can't make any updates to The Division 2 at all until the build generation system has itself been rebuilt.

"We are working to resolve the situation as quickly as possible," Ubisoft said, saying it had made good progress since the weekend.

"We deeply appreciate your understanding and patience and will share our in-game compensation plan details soon."

The Division 2 finally launched on Steam in January - four years after it came out. On Steam, the looter shooter has a mixed user review rating, with most complaints revolving around crashes.

