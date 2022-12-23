The Division 2 hits Steam in January - nearly four years after it came out

The Division 2 launches on Steam on 12th January 2023, Ubisoft has confirmed.

The game's Steam page is now up and running.

The Division 2 launches on Steam nearly four years after it came out on PC and console in March 2019. Back then, Ubisoft's deal with Epic meant the PC versions of its games launched on the Epic Games Store as well as Ubisoft's own storefront, but not Steam, much to the annoyance of PC gamers.

Watch on YouTube 12 tips for success in The Division 2.

Ubisoft is slowly coming back to Steam. Assassin's Creed Valhalla launched there earlier in December. Anno 1800 and Roller Champions are on Steam now, too. Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game hits Steam on 5th Jan.