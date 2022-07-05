Ubisoft Forward reveal livestream announced

The next big Ubisoft Forward reveal livestream will be broadcast on Saturday, 10th September at 8pm UK time, the company has announced.

The event will detail multiple games from Ubisoft teams around the world, and follow a dedicated Skull and Bones showcase - also just announced, and coming later this week.

Keep a weather eye on the horizon and you'll get an in-depth look at Ubisoft's much-delayed multiplayer pirate game this Thursday, 7th July at 7pm UK time, with a first (official) look at gameplay in quite some time.

Skull and Bones footage from 2018.

Like a leaky pirate ship, details on the upcoming Skull and Bones have gushed online in recent months, with the recent suggestion of an 8th November release date following earlier test footage of the game getting splashed all over the internet.

Last week, Ubisoft spotlighted another of its games due out this year - Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope, which looks like a very promising Mario Galaxy-inspired sequel.

It's still some way off, but it's worth speculating what we might see in September's Ubisoft Forward. Ubisoft has plenty of announced titles due for release, including its Avatar tie in from The Division studio Massive Entertainment, and it's upcoming free-to-play The Division game Heartland. There's also the next Assassin's Creed game, which reports have suggested will be a smaller, stealthier title to tide fans over until the further-off Assassin's Creed Infinity.