Twisted Metal live-action TV series gets a July air date in the US

A little over two years after first details emerged, the Twisted Metal live-action TV series has a US air date, with its premiere now set for 27th July.

This 10 half-hour-long episode adaptation of the primarily PlayStation-exclusive vehicular combat series - which, slightly alarmingly, is now approaching its 30th anniversary - tells the story of a motor-mouthed outsider (played by Anthony Mackie) who's offered a chance at a better life, as long as he can deliver a mysterious package across a post-apocalyptic wasteland.

Sony first touted turning Twisted Metal into a television show back in 2019, but it wasn't until 2021 that the wheels officially got in motion. Since then, US subscription service Peacock has placed an order for the action comedy, while Cobra Kai's Michael Jonathan Smith has signed up as showrunner and to pen the scripts - which are based on a concept by Zombieland and Deadpool writing duo Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick.

Cast-wise, Stephanie Beatriz, Thomas Haden Church, and Neve Campbell have all been confirmed as starring alongside Mackie, and Will Arnett is voicing the show version of Twisted Metal's iconic, clown-faced antagonist Sweet Tooth.

Twisted Metal's 27th July air date comes via IGN (which also says a teaser trailer for the series arrives tomorrow), but there's no word yet on when the show will air internationally. Peacock does have a channel in the UK, available via Sky and Now, so it's seems likely that'll be the place to go when it does eventually show up.

Peacock's Twisted Metal series is, of course, just one small part of an increasingly large line-up of PlayStation games getting the live-action treatment.

Alongside HBO's acclaimed The Last of Us series, Sony has previously confirmed television adaptations of God of War and Horizon Zero Dawn, and it's also working on movie versions of Days Gone, Ghost of Tsushima, Jack and Daxter, Gravity Rush, Gran Turismo, and more Uncharted - but there's scant word on when any of that might arrive.