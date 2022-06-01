Sony's live-action Twisted Metal series casts Will Arnett as voice of Sweet Tooth

Casting for Sony's live-action Twisted Metal series continues, with the news that Will Arnett - known for the likes of BoJack Horseman, The Lego Batman Movie, and Arrested Development - will voice the role of insane clown Sweet Tooth.

According to Variety, the show's version of the iconic Sweet Tooth is a "hilarious and terrifying hulk of a man, who is as emotional as he is cunning. A lover of chaos, this majestic rage-filled killer dons an ever-smiling clown mask and uses 'Lost Vegas' as his own personal kill-ground, all while he drives his infamous doomsday ice cream truck."

The Twisted Metal series - a half-hour action comedy scripted by Cobra Kai writer Michael Jonathan Smith for Peacock - follows a motor-mouthed outsider, played by Anthony Mackie, who's offered a chance at a better life as long as he can deliver a mysterious package across a post-apocalyptic wasteland dominated by savage marauders driving vehicles of destruction.

Watch on YouTube Twisted Metal "Crush" - Launch Trailer.

Mackie and Arnett, who also serve as executive producers on the TV series, join previously announced cast members Stephanie Beatriz, Thomas Haden Church, and Neve Campbell.

There's no indication of when the series - a collaboration between Sony Pictures Television and PlayStation Productions - might finally surface, but reports have suggested Sony is also working on a new Twisted Metal game to bolster the release of the television show.