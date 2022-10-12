Tropical farming Kickstarter success Coral Island now in Early Access

The long-anticipated farming sim Coral Island is now out in Early Access.

The game had a hugely successful Kickstarter campaign - it was funded in under 36 hours with over $1.6m pledged.

A new trailer has been released to announce the Early Access launch, which gives a look at how it all plays.

Watch on YouTube Coral Island - Early Access Launch Trailer

Of course, there are tons of farming sim games out at the moment and yet to come. But Coral Island stands out with its charming tropical style, underwater exploration, and environmental message.

It also has a diverse cast of characters to romance, which seems like an impossible choice when everyone is so damn hot.

Then there are all the usual features you'd expect: crop harvesting, mine exploration, home decorating, character customisation, and artefact collecting. It's all clearly inspired by Stardew Valley but with enough new ideas to have its own spin on the genre.

If you're keen to give it a go, Coral Island is available now in Early Access on Steam and PC Game Pass.

The full release date is unknown, but developer Stairway has a detailed roadmap of forthcoming updates on its website (including merfolk!).