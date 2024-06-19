TimeSplitters Taiwanese rating suggests possible PS Plus release

TimeSplitters has been rated in Taiwan for PS4 and PS5, leading to speculation of an imminent arrival on PS Plus.

As spotted by Gematsu, two versions of the game are listed on the Taiwanese ratings board website for both consoles. Koch Media is listed as the associated company - it's now renamed to Plaion (which joined Embracer), which acquired the TimeSplitters rights back in 2018.

However, a new game in the series was cancelled last year and studio Free Radical Design was shut down.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings Newscast: For Xbox, could this year finally be the one where it all pays off?Watch on YouTube

As such, this new listing is most likely for the original PS2 version, suggesting it could be coming to the PS Plus catalogue, though no dates are included in the listing.

TimeSplitters has been rated for PS5 and PS4 in Taiwan. 99 percent likely it's the PS2 version for the PlayStation Plus Classics Catalog, considering the platforms. Search "TimeSplitters" here to see the rating yourself: https://t.co/kSQ7a9X1P4 pic.twitter.com/InFED7ihTx — Gematsu (@gematsu) June 18, 2024 To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

The original TimeSplitters was released in 2000 with the launch of the PS2 and was followed by two sequels in 2002 and 2005. Free Radical Design comprises many of the developers from Rare's GoldenEye 007 and Perfect Dark, so the series is considered a spiritual successor.

A new game was in development until shut down by Embracer last year.

Artwork taken from the game eventually surfaced online as developers were made redundant. This was followed by footage revealing five minutes of gameplay and Fortnite-esque elements.

A similar leak occurred in May, when PS2 game Star Wars: The Clone Wars was spotted on the PlayStation Store ahead of its inclusion in PS Plus.