TimeSplitters studio Free Radical Design closed today, staff say

TimeSplitters developer Free Radical Design closed its doors today, staff are now reporting via social media.

Photos and messages from Free Radical Design team members are now filtering onto X, formerly Twitter, as staff say farewell to the Nottingham-based studio.

This version of Free Radical Design was founded in 2021 to revive the TimeSplitters series, with various former staff members from the original games brought on board. But recent reports suggested it was now set for closure as part of this year's devastating layoffs affecting companies owned by umbrella corporation Embracer, with more than 50 staff set to lose their jobs.

"The last day at FRD was very different from what I imagined," senior tech artist Adam Kiraly wrote. "I don't think it sunk in properly just yet, but handed my keys in and left the building the last time."

Quoting Sgt Cortez's infamous line from TimeSplitters: Future Perfect, Kiraly concluded: "It's Time to Split."

"It's been a great two and a quarter years at Free Radical Design," senior artist Mark Normington wrote. "Sad to see us go. Onwards and upwards!"

"Gonna miss the folks at FRD 😔" added environment artist Deanna Gow. "Thank you and all the best for the future x"

Free Radical Design's company website is now mostly blank, other than the message: 404 Company Not Found :-(

Staff members have posted photos of the company's now-closed glass doors, Christmas snowflake decorations still visible from outside.