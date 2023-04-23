This Resident Evil 4 Remake fan recreated Leon's attache case to show how it would look in real life

A Resident Evil 4 fan has made a real-life recreation of Leon Kennedy's attache case to show how Leon's items would "scale in real life".

The recreation – which takes a screenshot of a late-game Kennedy loadout as its source – is fantastically faithful, including eggs, a "fish", guns with their attachments, as well as ammo and health items, and suggests that in real life, the case that holds Leon's inventory would be prohibtively enormous.

You can check out the fantastic photograph – which was shared on Reddit – right here (thanks, TheGamer):

Capcom recently added microtransactions to Resident Evil 4 Remake two weeks after the action horror was released.

Capcom says it has resolved the "issue" of a raytracing no longer being available in the PC versions of Resident Evil 2 and 3, after the feature was quietly removed from the Steam versions of both remakes last week.

"The trouble with Remakes is you're damned if you do and damned if you don't - change too little and players will ask what the point of it all was. Change too much and you risk upsetting long-time fans while thumbing your nose at what made the original game great in the first place," Aoife wrote in her Resident Evil 4 Remake review, in which she awarded the remake a Recommended badge.

"Remaking one of the most influential games of the last twenty years is no small feat, yet Capcom has pulled it off here. Leon is just as dryly sassy, Ada is a smoke show, Ashley is considerably less annoying than in the original (even if her fashion sense has suffered horribly), and the baddies are all given their time to shine and then erupt in a mass of entrails and extra limbs. Oh and the regenerators? Still utterly terrifying. There are a few sequences that fall flat, particularly late game, but overall this is as good as remakes get. Even if the bingo reference is slightly lost on new generations."