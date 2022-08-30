This Joy-Con adapter lets you play Nintendo Switch with one hand

This Joy-Con adapter lets you play Nintendo Switch with one handLeft and right hand variants for sale on Etsy.
YouTuber Akaki Kuumeri has created an adapter which lets you to use two Joy-Cons with one hand.
Kuumeri documented the design and testing process on YouTube, and also showed how to assemble all the pieces in the final design.
This isn't the first adapter Kuumeri has created for controllers. In January, Ed covered the DualSense adapter he designed.
The Joy-Con adapter is a bit like the comfort grip, where the two Joy-Cons slot in on either side, but one of the Joy-Cons faces down (depending on which hand you're holding it in). The grip on the adapter is different to the comfort grip, tweaked slightly so it's easier to hold with one hand.
The joystick facing down moves due to the pressure of you moving the adapter against a surface, such as a table. Kuumeri designed it so it can be strapped to a leg instead, making it easier to play if you're sat down. The adapter can also be strapped to your hand to help prevent it from slipping out of your grip.
Any buttons that would be facing downwards have extensions which can be pressed from the top side of the adapter, as well as extensions on the back of the adapter where they can be easily reached with your middle and ring fingers.
In his video, Kuumeri calls the Joy-Con adapter the "least compromised" of adapter designs he's created for different controllers thanks to the flexibility of being able to remove the Joy-Cons and position them however you want. The video reveals his thought process during the design and reiteration stages (and it's a fun watch if you're a fan of terrible puns like me). Towards the end he shows the adapter in action by playing some Breath of the Wild, as well as beating a friend at Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, proving it's capable of translating two-handed input well.
The Nintendo Switch has no accessibility features on its OS or its hardware, as detailed by AbleGamers. Adapters are a huge step forwards for accessibility and disabled gamers, but Nintendo is yet to speak on the topic.
Kuumeri has made the Joy-Con adapter, as well as adapters for other controllers, available to buy on his Etsy store. The Joy-Con adapter is 3D printed and assembled by hand, and all sales come with the optional hand and leg straps.
