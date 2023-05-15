This IINE Tears of the Kingdom Switch pro controller is a great alternative for Zelda fans.

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom released last week, ending the six-year-long wait for Breath of the Wild's story to continue.

We've been tracking the best deals for Tears of the Kingdom, including stock updates on the Collector's Edition and other accessories like the Tears of the Kingdom Edition Switch Pro Controller.

That pro controller is fairly expensive, and sells out very quickly, but this third-party controller on Amazon US makes a great alternative:

The controller is shaped and has the same buttons as the regular Switch Pro controller, and features a design inspired by Link’s new Zonai powers featured in Tears of the Kingdom.

This controller can be used wirelessly with your Switch console via bluetooth, and it has NFC so you can use Amiibos like you can with normal Switch controllers.

The IINE controller has a built-in dual motor and a built-in 6-axis gyroscope to enhance accuracy and detect greater detail of your movement for more precise control. There' also LED activity indicator rings around the thumbsticks that light up and flash with three adjustable light modes .

The controller has a 600mAh battery which they say can last for between 8-10 hours, and takes around 2-3 hours to charge. It also comes with a matching carrying case to help you safely store and take the controller with you.

