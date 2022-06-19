These Sims 4 items have descriptions that subtly reference Final Fantasy 14

The long-teased Werewolf expansion has finally arrived in The Sims 4, and with it comes a handful of new items with sneaky references to Final Fantasy 14.

As spotted by PCGN, a number of new items introduced along with the Werewolf expansion have descriptions that players of Square Enix's hugely-popular MMORPG may find familiar.

There's the Racked Teak-a Greatshelves - a fantastic, if not particularly subtle, nod to Shadowbringers' Rak'tika Greatwood where the Viera live - as well as a reference to the game's theme track.

"Perfect for the Warriors of Write among us, with a penchant for collecting one too many written works and curious from their adventures," the description teases. "These shelves come in a variety of colours for any preferred glamour – one brings shadow, one brings light, some are even two-tones," the text reads. "Having one of these in your home will have you RIDING HOOOOOOME as soon as possible just to see it again."

There’s also a Seventh Confectioner’s Calamity Firewood Rack up for grabs, too, which ends with a reference to the Endwalker expansion: "No longer shall we fly as carefree confections. No… henceforth, we shall walk."

That wasn't the only one, by the way pic.twitter.com/zkmYVlbq36 — SimGuruNov-AWOOO (@SimGuruNova) June 15, 2022 To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

And just in case you're thinking it's a coincidence, The Sims producer Molly - known as SimGuruNova on Twitter - confirmed: "I wrote this pretty soon after finishing Shadowbringers, can you blame me? FFXIV has forever taken over my brain".

The Sims 4 Werewolves Game Pack - which released on Steam, Origin, and Xbox on 16th June - brings "unique temperaments and abilities, be affected by the phase of the moon, and experience wolf-specific life events". It was welcomed news for Simmers who may have been disappointed that werewolves were not part of the recent update, despite EA teasing that werewolves were be making a return to the series for the first time since The Sims 3's Supernatural expansion.

The Sims 4 Werewolves game pack has a lot on offer, which is why we’ve taken the time to break down the more important parts about the pack, such as how to become a werewolf, werewolf abilities, stats and passives, as well as unique social and world interactions for Werewolf Sims.

ICYMI, The Sims 4's long-awaited customisable pronouns feature also arrived earlier this month and is available now as part of the English version of the game's latest update. It's taken a little while to get here from when it was first announced last May, but now, with some additional development time under its belt, Maxis has pushed the first iteration of its customisable pronouns feature - developed in conjunction with LGBTQ+ nonprofit organisations It Gets Better and GLAAD - live, delivering what it calls a further step "in the direction of a more inclusive experience for Simmers".