There will be plenty to set Mortal Kombat 1's Homelander and Omni-Man apart, NetherRealm says

Mortal Kombat 1 is set to release next month. Following the base game's launch, DLC characters (kharacters?) will join the game.

Two such characters will be The Boys' Homelander and Omni-Man from Invincible. While both of these superhero-types are popular in their own right, they are also remarkably similar in many ways. This is something that had caused the Mortal Kombat 1 community a touch of concern.

However, concerned we should not be, at least according to Mortal Kombat co-creator Ed Boon. Speaking with IGN, the developer said these two cape-wearing, super-strong chaps will not be clones of each other when they swoop into the game.

"Obviously we could do anything with the characters, but I don't think we're going to have both Homelander and Omni-Man have heat vision or something like that," Boon stated, adding that the team was going to "divvy up" the Superman-type abilities.

"It's not like it's just a clone of the same character," Boon continued. "They're definitely going to play differently.

"The main attacks are going to really differentiate them, but we're definitely aware of the assumption that some people were making on, 'Oh, they're just going to be the same characters.'"

Image credit: NetherRealm

We will be sure to hear more on NetherRealm's upcoming fighter soon, with the game set to release for Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 5, and PC on 19th September.

Meanwhile, at this week's Gamescom Opening Night Live, a new trailer for Mortal Kombat 1 confirmed the return of Sindel, General Shao, Motaro, and Shujinko.

As is to be expected with any Mortal Kombat reveal, there was plenty of blood and gore, including a rather volatile ponytail. You can check it out in the video above.