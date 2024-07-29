Mortal Kombat 1: Khaos Reigns DLC announced; Animalities, T-1000, Conan, and Scream's Ghostface all on the way

NetherRealm has announced Mortal Kombat 1 DLC Khaos Reigns, which will expand the game's story campaign with an all-new cinematic narrative.

"When a perilous threat arrives from an alternate timeline, led by the ruthless Titan Havik whose sole mission is to throw the realms into khaos, Liu Kang must rally his champions and put faith in his enemies to defeat this grave danger," reads the official blurb. "If they fail, the New Era will be reduced to anarchy."

In addition, the Mortal Kombat 1 team has revealed its next Kombat Pack, which will provide players with more fighters to add to their roster. Upcoming fighters include returning kombatants Noob Saibot, voiced by Kaiji Tang; Cyrax, voiced by Enuka Okuma; and Sektor, voiced by Erika Ishii. These three all have "unique backstories as part of the reimagined Mortal Kombat 1 Universe". For example, Sektor and Cyrax are both women in this universe.

As well as the fighters mentioned above, Kombat Pack 2 will also bring three guest fighters into the fray: Scream's Ghostface, T-1000 (the liquid metal-based Terminator and cybernetic assassin from Terminator 2: Judgment Day) and Conan the Barbarian. T-1000 will not only feature the likeness of Robert Patrick. The actor will also be providing the voice as well. Conan, meanwhile, only features the likeness of Arnold Schwarzenegger.

Kombat Pack 2 is not available as a standalone character bundle.

Rounding out the most recent batch of Mortal Kombat 1 news, the team also announced Animalities will be returning as a free content update for all owners. This upcoming feature will allow characters to "morph into their spirit animal". Then, once in their animalistic forms, they can "annihilate" their defeated opponents.

You can see a suitably bloody trailer for it all below.

Mortal Kombat 1: Khaos Reigns will launch digitally on 24th September across PC (Steam and Epic Games Store), PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch and Xbox Series X/S, with pre-orders available now. Noob Saibot, Cyrax, and Sektor will be available from that date.

Ghostface, T-1000, and Conan the Barbarian will then be released post-launch, with one-week early access provided to Mortal Kombat 1: Khaos Reigns owners. A more specific date for these three fighters was not provided at this time.

Image credit: NetherRealm

We awarded the game three out of five stars on its release last year. "Death, Taxes, and Mortal Kombat. The name is established, the lore is beloved, the roster is compelling, and the community is extremely passionate," reads Eurogamer's Mortal Kombat 1 review from September.

"It will be a part of the fighting game scene, both competitively and casually, now and forever. But serious evolution is needed if this franchise is to keep up with the pace of its modern competition, and galvanise itself for the coming decades."

Elsewhere in franchise news, earlier this year it was announced New Line Cinema's Mortal Kombat 2 will arrive in cinemas on 24th October, 2025. Mortal Kombat 2 serves as a sequel to 2021's Mortal Kombat, and is again directed by Simon McQuoid.

Joining the cast for the upcoming release is The Boys and Lord of the Rings star Karl Urban, who will play Johnny Cage.