There are no plans for Cortana AI in Halo Infinite's multiplayer

Despite many wishing it wasn't the case, 343 industries has stated there are no current plans to add Cortana as an AI into Halo Infinite's multiplayer.

There is not too much longer to wait until Halo Infinite's second season - Lone Wolves - makes its debut. However, following the reveal of the season's new roadmap, many within the Halo community have started to ask more about their own hopes and desires for the game's future.

One such member made a heartfelt plea to see Cortana as an AI. But alas, this is one dream that will not be realised, at least not any time soon.

"As much as I love Cortana and [voice actor Jen Taylor], there are no current plans to make Cortana an AI in multiplayer," 343's head of creative Joseph Staten tweeted in response to this request.

This appears to be a missed oppertunity for the devs, with Staten's reply leading many to express their disappointment. Several commenters even went on to point out that a Cortana AI would be the probably be the bestselling item in the game.

I appreciate the commitment! And as much as I love Cortana and @jentaylortown, there are no current plans to make Cortana an AI in multiplayer. — Joseph Staten (@joestaten) April 26, 2022

Others, however, remain hopeful by Staten's wording, and see this as an implication that there is still a chance that Cortana will eventually make her way into the multiplayer.

Halo Infinite's second season is set to start on 3rd May. This new season will introduce two news maps, and new game modes for players to battle it out in. These include King of the Hill, Landgrab and Last Spartan Standing.

Halo Infinite's team has previously addressed the frustrations on its players, with 343 community director Brian Jarrad saying his team was "certainly not happy to be unable to meet player and community expectations". However, some of these should be addressed as part of the new season.