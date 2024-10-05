Halo Infinite is introducing a third-person mode for the very first time

Third-person mode is coming to Halo Infinite next month.

Developer 343 Industries confirmed the "new way to play" at this weekend's 2024 Halo Championships and then again in a brief post to X/Twitter.

Spartans won't be able to slide from first-person view to third-person on the fly in-game, but will instead get a new dedicated firefight mode in which all players have a third-person perspective.

It marks the very first time a third-person point of view has ever been formally available in a Halo game in the franchise's storied history.

Experience a new way to play!



3rd Person Mode is coming to Halo Infinite this November 🔥 pic.twitter.com/WkDkGLx8fF — Halo (@Halo) October 4, 2024 To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

"It's a fun way to play, you have more awareness," senior community manager, John "Unyshek" Junyszek, said (thanks, VGChartz).

"You get to see your Spartan. It's super cool. Internally people have been loving it, and I'm excited for everyone to get their hands on it later this year."

Forge creators, too, can make use of third-person POV in their own creations.

343i stopped short of revealing a precise release date for the new mode, but we'll keep you posted.

Season 1 of Paramount+'s Halo series aired back in 2022, nearly a decade after the project was first announced. It launched to a mixed reception, however, and was cancelled after its second season.