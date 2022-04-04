Halo developer acknowledges Infinite player frustrations

343 Industries has acknowledged the frustrations of its Halo Infinite community, however the team hopes the upcoming arrival of Season Two will fix some of the ongoing issues.

343 community director Brian Jarrard took to Reddit over the weekend, where he revealed the Halo Infinite team is "certainly not happy to be unable to meet player and community expectations".

He also admitted, "it's a difficult situation that's going to take the team time to work through".

However, 343 is looking to the future, with Jarrard stating: "Right now the focus is on [Season Two] and we'll have more to share on that in the coming weeks. Meanwhile a lot of production planning, costing, planning, hiring, etc. is all happening which doesn't really lend to detailed regular updates.

"We understand the community is simply out of patience and frankly, I think understandably tired of words. We just need some time for the team to get the details sorted and then we can certainly share as much as we can."

A blog post on Halo Waypoint has additionally been published, detailing Halo Infinite’s Season One outcome report, and giving players a look at some of the updates that are due to arrive with Season Two (which is launching on 3rd May).

Amongst the features due to come to Halo Infinite’s multiplayer is a new arena map, known as Catalyst, which will be added to multiple playlists on day one.

Announcer Jeff Steitzer will also be back lending his voice to the Big Team Battle mode to call out player-earned medals.

Meanwhile, 343 is continuing to work on a way to improve Halo Infinite’s accessibility options.

"Accessibility continues to be an area we want to focus and improve in, and we believe that feedback from the Gaming and Disability Community is at the forefront of that," the post states.

The accessibility options mentioned in the post include an auto-sprint option, more colour-blind settings and an audio visualisation feature.