The Witcher 3 patch adds next-gen and Netflix content to Switch version

Better safe than Ciri.

Ed Nightingale avatar
News by Ed Nightingale Deputy News Editor
Published on

CD Projekt has released a new patch for The Witcher 3 across all platforms, adding some of the recent content updates to the Nintendo Switch version.

At the end of last year, the game received a next-gen update with ray tracing, mods, and other quality of life improvements.

While much of this isn't possible on Nintendo's hybrid console, some of its additional content has now been added - including a sidequest and gear inspired by the Netflix show.

The Witcher 3 Next-Gen - PS5 vs Xbox Series X - DF Tech Review

Perhaps the biggest change is the addition of the mod Full Combat Rebalance 3 by Flash_in_the_flesh, which includes balance changes and various fixes to gameplay.

Elsewhere there are smaller changes like a Quick Sign Casting option to switch between signs, the ability to slow walk, an option to dynamically hide the minimap and quest objectives, font size scaling for subtitles and other options.

Cross-progression has also been included for Switch, meaning players can continue a save file from another platform (a GOG account is required for this).

Lastly, the In The Eternal Fire's Shadow side quest, an alternative appearance for Dandelion, and the alternative Nilfgaardian Armour set are now available, all inspired by the Netflix show. The armour in particular you may remember for its... wrinkly appearance.

The patch additionally includes small fixes across PC and console - check out the patch notes in full.

Earlier this year, CD Projekt Red announced The Witcher 3 had sold 50m copies across all platforms. The trilogy as a whole has sold over 75m copies.

About the Author
Ed Nightingale

Ed Nightingale

Deputy News Editor

Ed has an interest in streaming, people and communities, and giving a voice to marginalised people.

