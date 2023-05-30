The Witcher 3 has sold 50m copies, entire trilogy over 75m

The Witcher 3 has now sold 50m copies, cementing the title's position as one of the best-selling games of all time.

Developer CD Projekt Red announced this latest milestone during its recent earnings call. Here, CDPR exec Adam Kicinski also revealed the Witcher trilogy combined has now sold in excess of 75m copies.

"This clearly shows the strength of the franchise and we are excited looking forward to our next projects within the Witcher universe," he said on these latest figures.

These numbers likely saw a boost following the release of The Witcher 3's next-gen update, which arrived at the end of last year.

The Witcher 3 is now the ninth best selling video game of all time, sitting ahead of 1996's Pokémon Red / Blue / Yellow (which has sold 47.5m copies).

The biggest selling game of all time remains Minecraft, which has sold in excess of 238m copies.

In addition to this news, CDPR announced its upcoming Cyberpunk 2077 DLC Phantom Liberty will be at Summer Game Fest Play Days.

"The marketing campaign for Phantom Liberty is kicking off soon, Kicinski stated. "Less than two weeks from now, we'll be taking part in summer game first play days in Los Angeles. We'll have hands on sessions for press and content creators. And at a later date, we are also planning plenty of hands on opportunities for our community. So please stay tuned."

Idris Elba as Solomon Reed in Phantom Liberty.

As for other Witcher projects, back in March, CDPR announced its intention to write-off funds allotted to its spin-off Project Sirius.

At this time, the developer stated it had re-evaluated the "scope and commercial potential of the original concept" and was now "formulating a new framework" better "aligned with the [company's] strategy".

In the time since this restructuring, the team at The Molasses Flood has been hit by layoffs, with CD Projekt explaining, "because [Project Sirius] changed, so has the composition of the team that's working on it - mainly on The Molasses Flood's side".

It added a total of 29 employees had lost their jobs as a result of the decision - 21 in the US and another eight in Poland.