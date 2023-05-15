If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

The Witcher spin-off studio The Molasses Flood hit by layoffs after project reboot

"Because [Project Sirius] changed, so has the composition of the team that's working on it".

Matt Wales avatar
News by Matt Wales News Reporter
Published on

The Molasses Flood, the CD-Projekt-owned studio currently working on The Witcher spin-off Project Sirius, has been hit by layoffs following the game's recent reboot.

Development on Project Sirius - previously described as a part-solo, part-multiplayer experience - was confirmed to have stalled back in March, after CD Projekt re-evaluated the "scope and commercial potential of the original concept". At the time, the company told investors it was "formulating a new framework" for the game that was better "aligned with [its] strategy".

Last week, CD Projekt shared an update on Project Sirius, announcing its "work on defining a new framework" was now complete. But that news was followed by growing reports of layoffs at the Boston-based The Molasses Flood, which was acquired by CD Projekt in 2021, with the studio's technical narrative designer Robert Bailey, environment artist Eleanore Falck, senior environment artist and world builder Gannon Jasper, and art producer Caryn M. Boehm, all revealing they had lost their jobs in tweets shared since last week.

Watch on YouTube
Newscast: After Redfall's launch woes, where next for Xbox?

In a statement provided to Kotaku, CD Projekt has now confirmed the layoffs, explaining, "Because [Project Sirius] changed, so has the composition of the team that's working on it – mainly on The Molasses Flood's side". It added a total of 29 employees had lost their jobs as a result of the decision - 21 in the US and another eight in Poland - seemingly a sigificant portion of the Boston studio's workforce, which is estimated to be around 40 employees by LinkedIn.

Eurogamer has reached out to CD Projekt for further comment.

The Molasses Flood's Project Sirius is one of a number of games currently in the works as part of CD Projekt's extremely ambitious roadmap, which also includes a Cyberpunk 2077 sequel, a new IP, the next Witcher trilogy, and a remake of the first Witcher game.

You're not signed in!

Create your ReedPop ID & unlock community features and much, much more!

Create account
Topics in this article

Follow topics and we'll email you when we publish something new about them.

Action Adventure, Bandai Namco Entertainment, CD Projekt and

Congratulations on your first follow!

We'll send you an email whenever we (or one of our sister sites) publish an article on this topic.

You can manage your preferences here.

Subscribe to the Eurogamer.net Daily newsletter

Get the day's most talked about stories straight to your inbox.

About the Author
Matt Wales avatar

Matt Wales

News Reporter

Matt Wales is a writer and gambolling summer child who won't even pretend to live a busily impressive life of dynamic go-getting for the purposes of this bio. He is the sole and founding member of the Birdo for President of Everything Society.

Comments
Eurogamer.net logo

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Explore our store
Eurogamer.net Merch