The Witcher 3 next-gen update will add armour that may make your nose wrinkle

Iron deficiency.
News by Victoria Kennedy News reporter
Published on

CD Projekt Red will deploy its long-awaited next-gen update for The Witcher 3 on 14th December, and with it bring new Performance and Quality modes, a new Photo Mode, and other such quality of life features to the game.

However, it will also bring along with it something that is, perhaps, not quite so welcome.

Why yes, Witcher fans, this next-gen update will also include Netflix's take (at least for its first season) on the Nilfgaardian army's armour.

Watch on YouTube
Eurogamer Newscast: Why is Sony worried about Call of Duty on PlayStation 6?

For a little bit of background on this, in the initial season of Netflix's The Witcher adaptation, the Nilfgaardian army wore armour that was fairly controversial in its design. In fact, some likened it to a ballsack.

You can see it (Netflix's armour, not a ballsack) in the image below.

It's certainly a choice.

Back in 2020, showrunner Lauren Schmidt Hissrich told IGN this armour was designed this way in a bid to bring the Nilfgaardian army "away from the Cintran army".

Apparently, it was "not meant to have the same look as standard armour" (which, to be fair, the Netflix team certainly did achieve with this design).

However, this choice by the production team was widely ridiculed, so much so that in later seasons it was changed to be less wrinkled and unappealing.

But while Netflix may have wanted to move on from the wrinkled armour of old, Witcher developer CD Projekt Red clearly has not.

In the words of AniGaming Nation: "the thing you hated from The Witcher Netflix show is coming to the game." Along with this proclamation, they also shared a lovely close up image of CDPR's take on the armour, which you can see below.

This armour will be part of the DLC themed around Netflix's The Witcher TV series, which will also include new armour and weapon options for Geralt and a new outfit for Jaskier - and there's even a bit of a new quest tied to their acquisition, with Doug Cockle making a return in the lead role.

So, are you looking forward to seeing more of this armour with its shiny new current-gen graphics?

Watch on YouTube
Here's the Witcher 3: Wild Hunt — Complete Edition next-gen update trailer.

Last month it was announced that Henry Cavill will not be reprising the role of Geralt of Rivia for the show's fourth season.

He will now be replaced by Liam Hemsworth, who is most famous for playing Gale Hawthorne in The Hunger Games movie series.

