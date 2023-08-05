Tekken 8 content creators making videos about a roster leak are receiving copyright strikes from Bandai Namco

Last week, players using Cheat Engine in Tekken 8's network test leaked part of Tekken 8's roster. And this week, Bandai Namco is banning people from making videos about it.

Right now, it's unclear if Bandai Namco is issuing strikes to suppress inaccurate data or because the details are correct, but whatever the reason, the publisher is seemingly issuing copyright strikes against YouTubers discussing the leaked roster.

Tekken 8 Closed Network Test Announcement Trailer.

Tekken 8's now closed network test allowed players to sample five stages and 16 playable characters, including Asuka Kazama, Bryan Fury, Claudio Serafino, Hwoarang, Jin Kazama, Jun Kazama, Leroy Smith, Nina Williams, and Paul Phoenix, amongst others.

However, the names listed in Cheat Engine included a handful of others that had previously been missing in action from the roster, and now it seems Bandai Namco is striking content creators who publicise the leaked information.

Bandai Namco copyright striked my channel for making a video about this Tekken 8 roster leak?! https://t.co/SAFhbZ79DI pic.twitter.com/lJK6Ov3dcP — Moonsault Slayer (@VolSkimmer) August 4, 2023

"Bandai Namco copyright striked my channel for making a video about this Tekken 8 roster leak?!" tweeted one player.

"Same thing happened to me, they gave me a strike which means that this leak is true," added another, although – just to be clear – a copyright strike in no way implies that a leak is accurate, of course.

Bandai Namco has also issued a warning to Tekken 8 players still playing the now-concluded closed network test through nefarious means.

Bandai Namco has now issued a warning to anyone playing a cracked version, saying that anyone continuing to play breaches both the game's terms of service and the Tekken World Tour code of conduct.

We still don't have a release date for Tekken 8, but whenever it does arrive it will be available across PC, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S.