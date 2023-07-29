Try a free month of being a Eurogamer Supporter

Sign up for a free trial and get ad-free browsing and exclusive content. Use code "Eurogamer1" at checkout.

If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Tekken 8's roster is partially leaked via its closed network test

Several unannounced names have popped up in the source code.

Vikki Blake avatar
News by Vikki Blake Contributor
Published on

Players using Cheat Engine in Tekken 8's network test have been able to get a sneaky peek at part of Tekken 8's roster.

Whilst a number of characters have already been confirmed as returning to the eighth iteration of the fan-favourite fighting game, at least half a dozen names that popped up on Cheat Engine's list are presently unannounced.

Tekken 8 Closed Network Test Announcement Trailer.

Tekken 8's recent closed network test allowed players to sample five stages and 16 playable characters, including Asuka Kazama, Bryan Fury, Claudio Serafino, Hwoarang, Jin Kazama, Jun Kazama, Leroy Smith, and Nina Williams, and Paul Phoenix, amongst others.

However, the names listed in Cheat Engine include the currently unconfirmed Yoshimitsu, as well as a handful of others that had previously been missing in action from the roster.

Tekken 8's roster partially leaked through Cheat Engine
by u/Trem45 in GamingLeaksAndRumours

Fans point out that as this list still doesn't confirm we'll be squaring up with, say, Kuma – who's been in every Tekken game thus far, of course – it's possible that this is only part of the roster and does not represent all fighters that will be available on launch day.

As yet, pubisher/developer Bandai Namco has not publicly commented on the leak.

If you're happy to be spoiled ahead of their formal reveals, the list is available via Reddit (thanks, PlayStation Lifestyle).

Topics in this article

Follow topics and we'll email you when we publish something new about them.  Manage your notification settings.

Subscribe to the Eurogamer.net Daily newsletter

Get the day's most talked about stories straight to your inbox.

About the Author
Vikki Blake avatar

Vikki Blake

Contributor

When​ ​her friends​ ​were falling in love with soap stars, Vikki was falling in love with​ ​video games. She's a survival horror survivalist​ ​with a penchant for​ ​Yorkshire Tea, men dressed up as doctors and sweary words. She struggles to juggle a fair-to-middling Destiny/Halo addiction​ ​and her kill/death ratio is terrible.

Comments
Eurogamer.net logo

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Explore our store
Eurogamer.net Merch