Tekken 8 gets closed network test this July on PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and Steam

Bandai Namco is giving select Tekken fans a chance to get stuck into the series' latest instalment early this summer, with a Tekken 8 closed network test kicking off on 21st July.

Tekken 8's closed network test will be available on Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 5, and Steam, and is scheduled to run from 21st July at 9pm BST until the stroke of midnight on 22nd July.

It'll feature 16 playable characters - that's one more than the currently revealed line-up of Asuka Kazama, Bryan Fury, Claudio Serafino, Hwoarang, Jin Kazama, Jun Kazama, Kazuya Mishima, King II, Lars Alexandersson, Leroy Smith, Lili de Rochefort, Ling Xiaoyu, Marshall Law, Nina Williams, and Paul Phoenix - plus a total of five stages.

Tekken 8's closed network test announcement trailer.

The goal of the test, according to Bandai Namco, is to "evaluate the network's quality as well as offering a high end game experience with our new battle system and tactics; aerial combos; new gen graphics; and destructive and interactive stages to players." An online survey will be shared by email once the test is over.

Players wanting to take part will need to register their interest on Bandai Namco's website, and the publisher says selection will be based on a first arrived, first served rule.

Tekken 8 releases for Steam, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S in 2024.