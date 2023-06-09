If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Tekken 8 gets closed network test this July on PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and Steam

Registrations now open.

Tekken 8 Paul
Bandai Namco
Matt Wales avatar
News by Matt Wales News Reporter
Published on

Bandai Namco is giving select Tekken fans a chance to get stuck into the series' latest instalment early this summer, with a Tekken 8 closed network test kicking off on 21st July.

Tekken 8's closed network test will be available on Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 5, and Steam, and is scheduled to run from 21st July at 9pm BST until the stroke of midnight on 22nd July.

It'll feature 16 playable characters - that's one more than the currently revealed line-up of Asuka Kazama, Bryan Fury, Claudio Serafino, Hwoarang, Jin Kazama, Jun Kazama, Kazuya Mishima, King II, Lars Alexandersson, Leroy Smith, Lili de Rochefort, Ling Xiaoyu, Marshall Law, Nina Williams, and Paul Phoenix - plus a total of five stages.

Tekken 8's closed network test announcement trailer.

The goal of the test, according to Bandai Namco, is to "evaluate the network's quality as well as offering a high end game experience with our new battle system and tactics; aerial combos; new gen graphics; and destructive and interactive stages to players." An online survey will be shared by email once the test is over.

Players wanting to take part will need to register their interest on Bandai Namco's website, and the publisher says selection will be based on a first arrived, first served rule.

Tekken 8 releases for Steam, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S in 2024.

Topics in this article

Follow topics and we'll email you when we publish something new about them.  Manage your notification settings .

Subscribe to the Eurogamer.net Daily newsletter

Get the day's most talked about stories straight to your inbox.

About the Author
Matt Wales avatar

Matt Wales

News Reporter

Matt Wales is a writer and gambolling summer child who won't even pretend to live a busily impressive life of dynamic go-getting for the purposes of this bio. He is the sole and founding member of the Birdo for President of Everything Society.

Comments
Eurogamer.net logo

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Explore our store
Eurogamer.net Merch