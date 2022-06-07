If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Street Fighter 6 lets you change your character's facial expression during versus screen

What a cheek!
In a first for the series, Street Fighter 6 lets you change your character's facial expression during the versus screen.

Capcom revealed the feature via a short clip posted to Twitter, below, that shows Luke and Ryu change their facial expression a couple of times with the camera up close and personal.

"Show your attitude with the Game Face Feature in #StreetFighter6 by pressing directional buttons during the versus screen," reads the tweet.

"Scowl at your opponent, act all smug, or confuse them with a mixture of rapid emotions!"

Watch on YouTube
Street Fighter 6 - Announce Trailer.

It's a somewhat bizarre-looking feature I imagine I'll have fun with for a bit, but will ditch once the novelty wears off... unless - and I apologise profusely for even suggesting such a thing: DLC facial expressions?

It's also a callback to a feature in Soulcalibur 2 that let you press a button to have your character say a line of dialogue during the loading scene.

Street Fighter 6 was properly unveiled during last week's State of Play broadcast with a more realistic art style and a few neat new features that change things up a bit.

Loads of the game, including images purporting to show 22 playable characters, subsequently leaked - something Capcom was forced to acknowledge.

"As residents of Metro City, we've all seen things we weren't supposed to see, but we're all in this together," Capcom said in a candid tweet posted to the official Street Fighter channel. "We appreciate all the positive reactions. Thank you for the support!"

Street Fighter 6 is due out at some point in 2023 for PC, PlayStation and Xbox.

