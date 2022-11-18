Stray has cyberpuss competition in Gori: Cuddly Carnage

Move over Stray, there's another cyberpunk kitty in town.

Described as a "cuddly, ultraviolent skate-slasher" on publisher Wired Productions' website, Gori: Cuddly Carnage certainly lives up to its name.

You can check out all the action in the trailer below.

Watch on YouTube Gori: Cuddly Carnage - Fast And Fur-ious Trailer

"Death to humans" reads graffiti at the start of the trailer, showing off a typically neon cyberpunk world.

And then in comes the cat, a little ginger puss... on a hoverboard? It then proceeds to murder a unicorn. Sure.

Gori - I'm presuming the cat's name - can grind and flip and wall ride with the best of them, but also shoots missiles from the board and slices open enemies.

The trailer ends with it licking blood from its paws. Huh.

Cats have always been in vogue, but this year Stray captured the hearts of many with its adorable playable cat and charming cyberpunk world of robots.

Gori: Cuddly Carnage takes a more outlandish route in an attempt to steal the cyberpunk cat crown.

It's set for release across PlayStation and Xbox consoles, as well as PC and Switch, though the date is unknown.