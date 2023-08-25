Starfield leaker who shared 45 minutes of gameplay arrested after selling copies online

A man who gained notoriety for leaking 45 minutes of Starfield has been arrested for handling stolen goods - reportedly including copies of the game he attempted to sell online.

As spotted by the ever keen eyes of the Starfield community over on Reddit and shared by US arrests site RecentlyBooked.com, 29-year-old Darin Harris was processed by the Shelby County, Tennessee Sheriff's Office yesterday, 24th August.

Harris was charged with theft of property valued between $2,500-$10,000 USD, theft of property valued at $1,000 or less, and for possession of marijuana. As noted by Kotaku, Harris had been spotted uploading listings for numerous copies of Starfield - including its premium Constellation Edition - on the Japanese e-commerce platform Mercari prior to his arrest.

Despite the charges, much of Harris' leaked footage remains online, so as we warned earlier this week, if you're keen to avoid Starfield-related spoilers, do tread carefully when making your way around the internet, especially on sites such as X (formerly Twitter) and YouTube.

Here's Harris' sales page on mercari. Image credit: Eurogamer

Back in July, developer Bethesda's studio design director, Emil Pagliarulo, revealed they "simply can't" give away any details about Starfield, confirming only Bethesda boss Todd Howard "is authorised to talk publicly about unreleased game information".

Starfield is set to launch for everyone on PC and Xbox Series X/S on 6th September. It will be available day one on Game Pass.

In the meantime, if you want to know more about Starfield and its opening moments legitimately, our Ed got to see how it all kicks off at Gamescom earlier this week. You can read all about how Bethesda's "irresponsibly large" game starts here.