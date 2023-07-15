Try a free month of being a Eurogamer Supporter

Todd Howard is the only person "authorised to talk publicly about unreleased" Starfield details

"I signed an NDA. I'm a professional. I don't want to get fired."

Vikki Blake avatar
News by Vikki Blake Contributor
Published on

Bethesda Studios' studio design director, Emil Pagliarulo, has revealed that they "simply can't" give away any details about Starfield, confirming that only Bethesda boss Todd Howard "is authorised to talk publicly about unreleased game information".

In a Twitter thread, Pagliarulo acknowledged that while fans "have tons of questions" and they were "humbled" by the interest in the highly-anticipated title, neither they nor anyone else on the team is able to speak about the game – including its content or performance – because they signed an NDA and "don't want to get fired".

"I know this isn't what any Starfield fan wants to hear from me, but I feel like I need to make this clear: no one other than Todd Howard himself is authorised to talk publicly about unreleased game info. That's the job of of our PR/marketing/community folks," Pagliarulo said in the thread, which was also shared with the game's subreddit.

"You have tons of questions. I get it. And my vague posting about the game doesn't help. I am SO humbled by your anticipation of Starfield. Seriously. It's mind-boggling to me. So it really does pain me to say that I simply CAN'T answer 99 per cent of your questions.

"I can't share my opinions on game content; I can't talk about performance; I can't discuss... well, most things," Pagliarulo added. "I signed an NDA. I'm a professional. I don't want to get fired. But your support is EVERYTHING to us. You fill my heart - every day. Best. Fans. EVER."

Microsoft previously forecasted that Starfield and Indiana Jones would sell 10m units on PlayStation consoles, before deciding to make them both Xbox console exclusives.

In court documents shared as part of the ongoing saga between the US Federal Trade Commission and Microsoft, the FTC said Microsoft had forecasted 10m sales on PlayStation for "both Starfield and Indiana Jones".

