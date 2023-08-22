If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Starfield leaks are orbiting the internet

Sirius-ly.

Starfield concept art
Image credit: Bethesda
Victoria Kennedy avatar
News by Victoria Kennedy News Reporter
Published on

This is a quick public service announcement to warn you that Starfield has leaked.

Ahead of the game's launch next month, several images and videos from Bethesda's upcoming space opera have started making the rounds online.

This includes gameplay, cinematics and customisation options.

Official Starfield gameplay trailer.Watch on YouTube

In fact, if you know where to look (and I won't spoil anything here), you can watch the first 30 minutes of the game.

Therefore, if you are keen to avoid any spoilers ahead of Starfield's release, please tread carefully, especially on sites such as X (formerly Twitter), YouTube, Reddit and the like.

In the meantime, if you are looking to get as ready as possible to take to the skies on Starfield's launch, be sure to check out our guide detailing the game's early access release date, times and file sizes here.

Starfield jungle concept art
Starfield jungle concept artwork. | Image credit: Bethesda

Starfield is set to launch for everyone on PC and Xbox Series X/S on 6th September. It will be available day one on Game Pass.

Back in July, Bethesda Studios' studio design director, Emil Pagliarulo, revealed they "simply can't" give away any details about Starfield, confirming only Bethesda boss Todd Howard "is authorised to talk publicly about unreleased game information".

