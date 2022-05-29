Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic 2: The Sith Lords comes to Switch next month

Surprise! Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic 2: The Sith Lords is coming to Nintendo Switch on 8th June 2022.

Confirmation came by way of Disney's Star Wars Celebration 2022, which confirmed the 2004 Xbox game is now on the way to Nintendo's handheld system.

"Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic 2: The Sith Lords is coming to Nintendo Switch on June 8th, 2022!" Nintendo exclaims on its official YouTube channel.

"Will you follow the light side and save the Galaxy, or succumb to the dark side and bring it all down?"

A standalone sequel to Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic 2, Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic 2: The Sith Lord sees the Sith on the verge of crushing the Old Republic. "With the Jedi Order in ruin, the Republic’s only hope is a lone Jedi in exile struggling to reconnect with the Force…" Disney teases.

