It’s finally possible to finish Star Wars KOTOR 2 on Switch

Aspyr has released a patch for Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic 2 that fixes a bug preventing players from completing the game.

The bug would cause the game to crash after the Basilisk Crash cutscene when landing on Onderon.

Aspyr previously told Eurogamer it was working on a fix. Now it's in place.

The patch is available now and includes a number of bug fixes to prevent the game crashing or players getting stuck in a loading screen.

Star Wars KOTOR 2 is a remaster of the Xbox game that was released on Switch in May.

Aspyr will be adding previously cut content as DLC, although players will need to restart the game as the DLC won't be compatible with existing save files.