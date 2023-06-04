Knights of the Old Republic 2 Restored Content modder says "Aspyr did nothing wrong" by cancelling the DLC

One of the original programmers who was part of the volunteer effort to bring the Restored Content mod to Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic 2 – The Sith Lords says Aspyr Media "did nothing wrong" when it cancelled the DLC for Switch.

Aspyr Media revealed on Friday that Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic 2 – The Sith Lords' highly-anticipated DLC, Restored Content, would now not be coming to Nintendo Switch after all. The team did not explain why the DLC would "not be moving forward", and would not offer refunds either, instead choosing to offer a complimentary key for one of seven other Star Wars games.

As fans responded to the news, modder zbyl2 – who helped bring the Restored Content mod to PC in the first place – popped up in a comment on the KOTOR subreddit, saying: "Aspyr did nothing wrong. Quote me on that. Shame it ended the way it did".

"I have nothing but good things to say about Aspyr and our cooperation over the past eight years," they added.

The modder also made it clear that the cancellation had nothing to do with the "higher ups not wanting to give credit to the modding team".

"I made the mod. The above is 100 per cent false and I'm sad you got so many upvotes, because that rumour is now going to spread," they said.

"Aspyr was great to work with and they offered to credit the whole team long before I even asked about it."

That hasn't quite settled the disquiet of some players who believe that they should be offered "at least a partial refund" "considering [Aspyr] sold the game based on what turned out to be a false promise".

This time last year it was reported that the Star Wars Knights of the Old Republic remake was "in serious trouble" and "delayed indefinitely" after Aspyr fired the game's art director and design director and told staff the hotly-anticipated remake was "on pause".

The dramatic decision came after Aspyr, which had been working on the game for three years at the time, demoed a vertical slice to Lucasfilm and publisher Sony which surmised the demo "wasn't where they wanted it to be".