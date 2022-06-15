Star Wars KOTOR 2 DLC coming Q3 2022

Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic 2: The Sith Lords is out now on Nintendo Switch and DLC is set for release in Q3 this year.

The Sith Lords Restored Content DLC will be available for free and adds in extra content that was cut from the original Xbox release of the game.

However, the DLC won't be compatible with base game save files, explains developer Aspyr.

"You will need to start a new game with the DLC content enabled to access the additional content, however after the DLC releases and you still wish to finish your non-DLC playthrough, you can access those base game save files by disabling the DLC in the in-game main menu," the studio said in a tweet.

You will need to start a new game with the DLC content enabled to access the additional content, however after the DLC releases and you still wish to finish your non-DLC playthrough, you can access those base game save files by disabling the DLC in the in-game main menu 😄 — Aspyr (@AspyrMedia) June 14, 2022 To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

The DLC includes a new mission as droid companion HK-47, a revamped ending with greater emphasis on story choices, additional dialogue with crew, and more quests and combat encounters throughout the galaxy.

Plus, if you're yet to play the first KOTOR game on Switch, it's currently on offer in the eShop sale.