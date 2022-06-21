If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

It's currently impossible to complete KOTOR 2 on Switch

Aspyr working on bug fix.
Ed Nightingale
News by Ed Nightingale News reporter
Published on

At present, it's impossible to complete Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic 2 on Switch due to a bug.

Aspyr released a remaster of the Xbox title on Switch last month, with cut content due out in Q3 this year as DLC.

However, a game crash occurs after the Basilisk Crash cutscene when landing on Onderon, which Aspyr is working to fix.

Responding to a player who asked "Are you guys aware there is no way to complete this game?" on Twitter, the studio responded that the bug is a known issue but there's no ETA on a fix just yet.

An update on the bug fix will be posted on the Aspyr Support page.

This is just the latest controversy with the game. Despite the positive reaction to cut content arriving as DLC, Aspyr noted that this won't be compatible with existing save files, meaning a new game will need to be started from scratch.

