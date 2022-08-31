Square Enix looks set to dominate Tokyo Game Show 2022

Square Enix will showcase a number of games at Tokyo Game Show 2022, including Crisis Core Final Fantasy 7 Reunion, Forspoken, Harvestella and more.

The full list of exhibitors for the show has been released, as well as the games being shown.

Sadly, that does mean it seems Final Fantasy 16 is not set to be shown.

Final Fantasy fans will have much to enjoy, though, between Crisis Core Final Fantasy 7 Reunion and mobile remake Final Fantasy 7 Ever Crisis, plus Final Fantasy 14, Final Fantasy Brave Exvius, and Stranger of Paradise Final Fantasy Origin. Why do they all have such long names?

Elsewhere, the show should give a decent look at a whole host of other Square Enix JRPGs: Tactics Ogre Reborn, Dragon Quest Treasures, Diofield Chronicle, Romancing Saga - Minstrel Song, Star Ocean 6, and Valkyrie Elysion.

The Switch edition of NieR Automata will also be shown.

For more JRPG goodness, Atlus will be showing its new versions of Persona 5 Royal, Persona 4 Golden, and Persona 3 Portable.

Tokyo Game Show 2022 takes place from 15th - 18th September.

Xbox, Capcom and Konami will all be there too.