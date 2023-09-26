Final Fantasy 7 Ever Crisis heading to Steam

Mobile game Final Fantasy 7: Ever Crisis is being developed for PC and will be available via Steam.

Square Enix made the announcement in a Japanese livestream dedicated to the game.

Data will be shared between the mobile and Steam versions, but no further information has been announced yet. It's currently unclear when the Steam version will be released.

Presumably Final Fantasy 7: Ever Crisis will remain free-to-play, like the mobile version, with all its microtransactions intact.

For the unaware, Ever Crisis is a reworking of the original Final Fantasy 7 and spin-offs Crisis Core and The First Soldier into a mission-based mobile game. It was released earlier this month on iOS and Android.

Missions last a matter of minutes - ideal when on the go - and include both narrative scenes in adorable chibi graphics and flashy battles with a new battle system.

Despite the cute presentation, the game is chock full of microtransactions. It's possible to play without spending money, but the pop-ups are frequent and aggressive.

Final Fantasy 7 fans are better off waiting for Rebirth, due out on 29th February next year.