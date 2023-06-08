Yes, Final Fantasy 7 mobile game Ever Crisis is still on the way

Final Fantasy 7 Ever Crisis is now available for pre-registration on iOS and Android.

Ever Crisis is the remake of the original game for mobile platforms that was announced a few years back but is still yet to be released. Fans can sign up for a closed beta test on Android from 8th June - 29th June.

This isn't just a remake, though. Not only does it feature new character models and flashy battles, it reimagines the whole Final Fantasy 7 saga - including Crisis Core - with extra narrative.

Watch on YouTube Final Fantasy 7 Ever Crisis trailer

"We still don't know Sephiroth," teased the trailer, suggesting we may get more back story.

Solo content will include daily quests, story quests, dungeons, and a battle tower. Exactly how this all works is unclear, but it's a mobile game after all.

For fans of the series, though, this could be a must-play. At least, until we wait for Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth.